Children’s author Jennifer Killick visits Crackley Hall School

Jennifer Killick with pupils at Crackley Hall School.

Crackley Hall School welcomed the frighteningly good children’s author, Jennifer Killick, creator of the Dread Wood, Crater Lake and Alex Sparrow series, to school on Tuesday 5 November to work with pupils in Juniors 4, 5 and 6.

Jennifer first led an assembly where she talked about the incredible power of stories and shared her favourite books. She read an excerpt from her popular comedy horror series Crater Lake, shared her book inspirations and then horrified us all with a fearsome challenge of animal fact or fiction. She even shared news of her exciting new series Serial Chiller, the first book from which will be published next year.

After break, Jennifer ran three writing workshops for the children where they focused on the importance of imagination and planning. Using her series Crater Lake, she encouraged pupils to generate their own ideas for a school trip that goes horribly wrong. She took them through a four-step process, building and developing their story lines and adding in creative details to bring their writing alive. Jennifer clearly ignited the imagination of all the children.

Head of English, Anna Van Zyl, said, "It was wonderful to welcome Jennifer to school today, pupils were excited to meet her and really enjoyed working with her. No doubt there will now be plenty of imaginative and inventive stories written inspired by her visit."