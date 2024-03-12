College team shortlisted as part of national catering awards scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They will line up against finalists from Cambridge Regional College, South Cheshire College and University College Birmingham in the Public Sector Catering Awards when the results are announced at a gala dinner at the Hilton London Metropole on 4 April, 2024.

The catering and hospitality team at NWSLC has a significant track record of success in national and international competitions and many of its former students have progressed into roles with prestigious establishments including the Ritz Hotel London and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.

NWSLC offers courses from entry level to Level 3 in professional cookery and front of house skills at its Nuneaton Campus and operates the Glebegate training restaurant which is open to the public during term time. In 2025, the college plans to launch a brand-new state-of-the-art restaurant complex housing three kitchens and two restaurants as part of the regeneration of Nuneaton Town Centre.

NWSLC catering team

The team works with local businesses including MSK Ingredients, Leonardo Hotel, Sketchley Grange Hotel, Badgers Mount Hotel and Restaurant, and Fourwards Restaurant to provide development opportunities and work experience placements for students, many of which lead to permanent employment. Students enjoy sessions with regular guest speakers from industry and former students return as guest chefs to shadow staff and introduce new ideas.

NWSLC won the Welsh Culinary Championships in five years out of six and won UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year in 2018. Students have reached the finals of the UK and Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year competition. In 2023, catering and hospitality students collected two awards in the national finals of the UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year in Sheffield. A team of three students were recognised for the best use of seafood for their starter and won the highly commended service award.

Also in 2023, the catering and hospitality team NWSLC was described as ‘professional and committed’ and its students as ‘enthusiastic and passionate about their course’ by the UK’s leading chefs’ association. The Craft Guild of Chefs provided its endorsement for the college following an assessment visit earlier this year. Students prepared and served lunch to assessor David McKown, MBE FIH.

Catering and hospitality student Harry Forbes from the Level 3 cookery programme reached the final of a national skills competition designed to display the talents of budding chefs from across the UK. Harry Forbes competed in the finals of the British Culinary Foundation’s ‘Student Chef of the Year’ 2023 at University College Birmingham.