Colleges host Big Lunch to celebrate community partners
Across the region, colleges hosted over a thousand people to lunches, afternoon teas and picnics to coincide with the national Big Lunch project designed to recognise vital work in the local community.
Attending the event was Zoe Fawkner, Fundraising and Community Engagement Officer for the Mary Ann Evans hospice in Nuneaton, who works to raise awareness of, and boost support for, this vital community facility.
Other colleges taking part in the event included South & City College Birmingham, BMET, Dudley, Halesowen, Sandwell, Solihull College and University Centre, Solihull Sixth Form, Wolverhampton, South Staffordshire College, Burton and South Derbyshire College, and Newcastle and Stafford College Group.
Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “It was great to take time out to thank some important community organisations for the fantastic work they do as part of a wider celebration across the West Midlands.”
The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, said, “I’m delighted that so many colleges from right across the region are getting involved with this year’s #FE Big Lunch. Launched last year to coincide with the Coronation, the initiative has really taken off and is bigger and better than ever.”
Mary Ann Evans hospice is hosting a Summer Fayre in its gardens on Saturday 6 July from 12pm to 3pm.