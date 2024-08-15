Colleges in Warwickshire celebrating achievements of students after exemplary set of results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading college group in the Midlands is celebrating the outstanding achievements of its students after receiving an exemplary set of course results.

WCG (Warwickshire College Group) received results for learners across all six of its colleges for A Level, BTEC, City & Guilds Technical, Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and T Level courses.

Students have received results at Royal Leamington Spa College, Rugby College, Warwick Trident College, Moreton Morrell College, Pershore College and Evesham New College.

The 2023/24 academic year saw the first set of students complete T Level courses at the college group, with a 93.3 per cent pass rate, in courses including computing, construction and engineering.

WCG colleges in Warwickshire

Students have also completed a wide range of BTEC courses, including agriculture, Early Years, sport, Esports, animal management, equine management, business and many more.

The college group has marked 100 per cent completion rate for Level 3 City and Guilds qualifications in floristry, delivered from Moreton Morrell College.

A Level courses delivered from Royal Leamington Spa College and Rugby College include a 100 per cent pass rate in subjects including criminology, law, psychology, business, and economics, with over 90 per cent pass rate for sociology and English literature.

Simon Philpott, Assistant Principal at WCG, said: “This year we have demonstrated strong performance across a wide range of qualifications at our colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

“Our students can now look forward to a bright future with these qualifications under their belt, whether that be pursuing higher education options or making an immediate contribution to the workforce.

“We are proud to deliver courses which develop skilled individuals who have the knowledge and practical experience to excel and thrive in the job market by meeting the needs of the modern economy.

“Congratulations to each of our students receiving their results today and we are excited to see what they go on to achieve next.”

James Stacey, Head of A-Levels at WCG, added: “We would like to congratulate all of our students receiving A Level results and laying strong foundations for their future success.

“This is the culmination of two years of hard work and each student has worked really hard and shown great resilience to get to this point.

“Whether they are moving into employment, an apprenticeship or on to Higher Education, we look forward to following their next steps and everything they go on to achieve.”

WCG provides help and advice for all students, whatever their grades and is able to offer guidance on all of the options available to students receiving their results.

WCG’s Careers Advice team can be reached on 0300 456 0048 and the group’s Higher Education clearing line is 0330 135 6840.