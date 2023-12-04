College’s Nuneaton Campus set to benefit from major overhaul

Plans to boost the student experience at the Nuneaton Campus of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have taken a step forward with the submission of a detailed planning application for land that has been earmarked for housing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The college has been working on plans with SevenHomes which specialises in high-quality private housing for rent, sale, and shared ownership. The project is set to secure the long-term future of the college through a significant upgrade to its facilities.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “This marks an important milestone in our plans to invest in improving our college, ensuring that students at our Nuneaton Campus have access to the contemporary learning environments that they deserve and benefit from the same high standard facilities already available at our other campus locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The funds raised from the sale of this surplus land on campus will create exciting modern facilities that will help to unlock the full potential of technical skills, across all industries, based on an enhanced digital capability. Our aim is to ensure that all students, now and in the future, as well as the local community, and local and regional businesses, benefit from our vision.”

Nuneaton Campus, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Highlights of the campus redevelopment include:

· State-of-the-art engineering and automotive skills including five brand-new workshops where students can gear up for completely new careers driven by the electric revolution.

· High quality all-weather 3G sports pitch, developed in partnership with Sport England and the Football Foundation, to support the sport curriculum and provide recreational opportunities for students.

Parking provision will ensure that college staff, students and visitors have plenty of space to park at no charge minimising any impact on the surrounding residential area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marion Plant added, “The future prosperity of our town and our region depends on a commitment to investing in the development of high-quality skills. We aim to deliver vastly improved technical facilities, new courses fit for the digital world, enhanced teaching spaces capable of accommodating increases in student numbers, and a flexible and adaptable learning experience that is resilient to the disruption of pandemics and any future challenges.

“It is time that our Nuneaton Campus benefits from the investment it needs, so that our students are in the best place to contribute to the growth of the UK economy. We are confident that our plans will now enable us to deliver the 21st century learning environment that is vital to our future success and prosperity.”