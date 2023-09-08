Community sessions for all ages about to restart in Rugby after long summer break

Events and activities suitable for babies and toddlers, children and young people, adults, and adults with dementia and their carers

Fun activities for all ages. Pixabay.

Community activities and events for all ages are about to restart in Rugby after the long summer break.

At Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, Mini Explorers is a weekly session every Tuesday morning for children aged 2 to 5 years and their carers, while The Good Times Craft Workshops are monthly sessions on Thursday afternoons for adults with dementia and their carers. Both can be booked on the website at www.ragm.co.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stay, Play and Craft is a weekly drop-in session for toddlers up to age 5 who are accompanied by an adult.

These are held every Monday morning at Boughton Leigh Children’s Centre. The Express Art Group is for adults, and is a weekly drop-in at the Benn Partnership Centre every

Thursday morning. Full details can be found on the Rugby Art Gallery and Museum website at www.ragm.co.uk.

For young people, Rugby Borough Council’s On Track youth activities have restarted. There’s no need to book for these clubs, which are for youth aged ten to 16 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The youth clubs are held on:• Mondays from 5pm to 7pm at Brownsover Youth Hut for Brownsover Youth Club;• Mondays from 6pm to 8pm at Rugby College for community football (for ages ten to 19 years);• Tuesdays from 5pm to 7pm at Overslade Community Centre for Overslade Youth Club;• Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Brownsover youth Hut for Brownsover Youth Club;• Thursdays from 6pm to 8pm at Long Lawford Methodist Church for Long Lawford Youth Club.Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council Chief Officer for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “We hope all our residents had a fabulous summer and are settling back into the routine of the new school year.

“With children back at school, our programme of community activities makes it return, offering everything from toddler creative play sessions to craft workshops for residents with dementia and their carers.