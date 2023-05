Table skittles, table tennis and throwing were some of the activities enjoyed at a sports day for disabled people in Rugby.

Rugby Sports for the Disabled recently hosted the annual sports day at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nearly 130 competitors from all over the UK took part in the event, which is managed by the three Rotary clubs in Rugby.

John Parkinson,Rotary District Govenor, former Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merett, Kiesh (participant) Keith Ward, President of Rotary club of Rugby and Bruce Undy (helper)