Avon Valley Students and staff at Bletchley Park.

Students from a Rugby school had a cracking time when they visited a secret World War Two codebreaking site.

A group of computing students from the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College recently visited Bletchley Park.

It’s the top secret home of the second world war codebreakers which is now a museum and heritage site.

In total 40 students, from Year 9 to Year 11, visited the historic site where the complex German enigma code was cracked during the Second World War. As part of their visit the students learned about the secretive history of the site, and explored Bletchley Park’s grounds on a guided tour.

The group also visited the buildings and huts where the mathematicians and codebreakers, including the

world famous Alan Turing, worked throughout the war.

They followed in the codebreakers’ footsteps and attempted to crack the Lorenz cipher using their computing knowledge. To do this the students were given instructions about encoding and decoding a message using a cipher code.

The students also had chance to get up close to a replica enigma machine.

Alison Davies, Headteacher at Avon Valley School, said the students gained a lot from the experience.