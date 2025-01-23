Consultation launched for the creation of a new education offer that will be "unique in Rugby"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET) has launched a consultation on the creation of a new primary education offer for Rugby, which will see them partner once again with Houlton’s master developer Urban&Civic.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is proposed that a new building would be added to Houlton School which was recently praised by Ofsted for being “aspirational” and a place where “pupils rise to the challenges set by the school”.

The proposals would mean that Houlton becomes an all-through school, educating children from Reception through to Sixth Form. The new building would have enough space for two classes (60 pupils) in each year group, and would welcome 30 Reception children in its first year - which is anticipated to be in September 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Higham, TLET’s CEO, said: “This is an incredibly exciting proposal. These plans will give local families a very different offer, and something that will be unique in Rugby and the surrounding area. Children will be able to learn on one site from their first day at school through to them heading to the country’s top universities and employers.

Visuals of the proposed primary school building at Houlton School

“This means they will be able to grow through their education in an environment that is not just nurturing and familiar to them, but also provides award winning facilities. They will be fully supported on their journey through school, particularly the sometimes-challenging step from primary through to secondary.

“The benefits of this all-through model are tangible. There is evidence to show that it can enhance wellbeing, create role-model and leadership opportunities for students and improve academic learning.

“It also means that staff are not confined to teaching specific year groups. For example, teachers in the secondary part of the school could spend time in the primary phase – and vice versa. This is great for staff development and retention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school would be designed and built by Urban&Civic as part of their outline planning permission for the growing community of Houlton and then transferred to TLET to operate as an all-through school.

Visuals of the proposed primary school building at Houlton School

A planning application has been submitted to Rugby Borough Council for the new primary school building which will be located to the west of the entrance to the existing Houlton School. In addition, a proposal will also be submitted to the Department for Education to change the age range of Houlton School to include primary children.

Mike van den Berg, Project Director for U&C at Houlton said: “We are delighted to be working with TLET and Houlton School again to create the Borough’s first all-through school.

“As we have shown through the creation of Houlton School and St Gabriel’s Church of England Academy, we have a track record of creating award winning spaces that are helping to inspire learners of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited to share the plans that TLET and ourselves have developed for the next phase of Houlton’s educational offer - and once again engage with the wider community to help us formalise and strengthen our plans.”

U&C and TLET’s first project, now Houlton School, has won 14 design and construction awards for the transformation of the former Rugby Radio Station building including the RIBA Reinvention Award in 2023 and the two organisations have maintained strong links aligning their work to support the growing community of Houlton.

The community is being encouraged to share their views on both the building and the extension of age range to the existing school through the consultations. You can view the planning application for the project’s build through the Rugby Borough Council Planning Portal.

The age range consultation runs until 7 February 2025. To find out more visit www.tlet.org.uk/about-us/houlton-consultation/