Coten End Primary holds another Languages Day
On Friday, 28th June, Coten End Primary School in Warwick, held another whole school Languages Day to celebrate the amazing variety of languages spoken at their school.
Children and staff dressed up to represent a language and lots of children wore their own traditional dress to mark the occasion.
International food was served in the canteen, children tasted traditional food and also learnt songs in their focus language and performed them in assemblies at the end of the day.
All pupils in school also produced a piece of artwork which is going to be made into a mural by the company Love Art For Schools to be displayed in the entrance to school.
Aylesford School and Warwick School students helped out for the day. Italian and Portuguese food was very kindly donated by local cafes Happy Puccia and Pastelaria Portuguesa.
