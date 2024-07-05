Coten End Primary holds another Languages Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Coten End Primary School celebrate the cultural diversity of their school by holding another whole school Languages Day.

On Friday, 28th June, Coten End Primary School in Warwick, held another whole school Languages Day to celebrate the amazing variety of languages spoken at their school.

Children and staff dressed up to represent a language and lots of children wore their own traditional dress to mark the occasion.

International food was served in the canteen, children tasted traditional food and also learnt songs in their focus language and performed them in assemblies at the end of the day.

Hindi workshop

All pupils in school also produced a piece of artwork which is going to be made into a mural by the company Love Art For Schools to be displayed in the entrance to school.