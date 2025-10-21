Coventry organisations join forces to help students settle in and learn how to safely explore the city centre

Organisations and venues from across Coventry have joined forces to help the latest intake of students settle in and learn how to safely explore what the city centre has to offer.

Coventry Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with Coventry University and Your Students’ Union, organised a day of activities with 11 of the city’s leading entertainment, leisure and hospitality venues getting involved.

The event saw the introduction of an innovative new smart map that highlights walking routes which students can follow to safely enjoy and explore the campus and city centre.

Coventry Skydome, Belgrade Theatre, Mr Shenanigans, Boom Battle Bar, The Yard, Putt Putt Social, Drapers Hall, Flying Standard, Star Pins, Hotel Indigo and Castle Grounds were all involved – with students given a guided introduction to Coventry’s vibrant venues.

Coventry Skydome welcomed players from Coventry Blaze, who spoke to participants, while Odeon hosted a special movie quiz, with Pure Gym inviting students to take part in a plank challenge and a range of other games.

It is the second year of the joint education programme with Coventry BID and Coventry University, with the event supported this year by West Midlands Police, Lloyds Bank and Safer Travel.

Hosted in Square One, on campus at the student’s union, a series of presentations provided top tips on how to enjoy the city safely, looking after possessions at home and in public and things to be aware of when you are on a night out.

It included introductions to the Ask for Angela initiative, an opportunity to meet Coventry BID’s Street Patrol team and an informative talk from Lloyds Bank about common financial scams that students can be impacted by.

Coventry BID also handed out safety items including card defenders, purse bells, key chains and bottle stoppers for nights out.

Joanne Glover, Chief Executive of Coventry BID, said: “We’re proud to be working with our partners to make Coventry city centre a safe space for all visitors, and a big part of that is educating people who are new to the city about how to enjoy everything it has to offer safely.

“For many students this is their first time living away from home and we want them to feel confident that the city is a welcoming and supportive place, with an incredible community of venues committed to safety and creating great experiences.”

Layna Forbes, Activities Officer at Your SU, added: “The safety walk and talk has been an incredible initiative, and it was truly inspiring to see the impact it had on all the students who attended.

“Not only did they get the opportunity to learn how to navigate the campus safely, but they also had the chance to connect with new friends and explore new venues for the first time.

“I loved how welcoming and inclusive all the organisations were, recognising and honouring diverse communities. It was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to also learn about the variety of activities in the city.”

The event is based on a similar one first offered to Criminology students at Coventry University, which has since been extended and offered to all students.

Dr Gill Cressey, Curriculum Lead for Crime and Society at Coventry University, said: “We welcome students from all over the country and the globe, so any opportunity to help them settle into life in our great city is a benefit to all.

“From September 2026 the university will have six intakes throughout the year, so students will be constantly arriving and events like this help them to feel welcome, integrate them into the community and see what Coventry has to offer.”

To find out more about opportunities and events at the Students Union visit https://www.yoursu.org/