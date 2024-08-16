Coventry pupils pass every single A Level
Principal & CEO Chris Staley summed up: “I’m thrilled by this year’s results, which our hard-working pupils and staff alike can be immensely proud of, and by an across-the-board pass rate, which means no-one got left behind.”
Bablake School has seen half of all grades awarded at A/A*. Four students have won places at Oxbridge, including Oliver who will read Veterinary Medicine at Cambridge, and Nomeda, a Lithuanian, who has been motivated to study Law at Oxford by learning about her country’s repression under the Soviet Union.
Six fellow Coventrians from King Henry VIII school will also be packing their books for Oxbridge, including Raunak and Menagaa, who will both study Medicine at Oxford, and Belle, who will read Music.
Members of King Henry’s world champion robotics team are celebrating prestigious place offers including Surit, who will read aeronautical engineering at Imperial College after achieving three A* and an A, and Hitesh who is taking up Medicine at UCL.
Also winning a place at a top institution is Yasmin, who will be studying illustration at Falmouth, ranked first for Art.
Bablake saw two pupils sweep the board with four A* grades - Harry, who is heading to Manchester to read Mathematics and Physics, and Aaron, who has won a place to study Medicine at Birmingham University.
“Whilst there are some stellar individual results, what I find most exciting is the breadth of talent within our two school communities. We aim to produce well-rounded young people, and the fact that they are stepping into the world as fine artists and roboteers, vets, doctors and philosophers, musicians and engineers, tells me we have done our job” says Mr Staley.
