Coventry school library boosted by book donation from Platform

Pupils at a Primary School in Coventry are reading a whole selection of new books, courtesy of a donation from a nearby housing association.

Gosford Park Primary School took stock of 42 tales covering topics that are part of the pupils’ upcoming topics, with Platform Home Ownership ensuring all the school’s book needs are covered for the remainder of the school year.

The donation helped to stock up Gosford Park’s library, to mark International School Library Month, an annual celebration that advocates for the importance of school libraries and their professionals.

According to the National Literacy Trust, Fewer than 3 in 10 (28.0%) children and young people aged 8 to 18 said that they read daily in 2023.

Jasmin Jandu and Sabina Cox of Platform, with Dan Mackintosh (English Lead) and pupils at Gosford Park with the recently donated books.

Topics within the donated books include the animal kingdom, friendship and the importance of reading itself, with Platform making the donation as part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it provides homes for.

This is the second recent donation to Gosford Park Primary School, just over a mile to the east of the city, after Platform donated £500 towards two high-quality football goals for Chapelfields Colts under 10s to train and play with on the school field.

Platform is providing 196 brand-new, high-quality homes at its nearby development named The Spires, in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Countryside Partnerships, offering Coventry residents a chance to ascend the property ladder through an affordable route.

Dan Mackintosh, English Lead at Gosford Park, said: “We’re really thrilled with the donation of books for our library from Platform, which has helped to stock us up for the rest of the academic year.

“Reading from an early age is so important in shaping an appetite for books, so for our pupils to have extended access to a wide-range of tales for varying ages is incredibly important.

“We’d like to thank Platform for supplying our library with so many great books, the pupils have already started getting stuck into them.”

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “Having a lasting impact on the communities we provide homes for is so important to us at Platform, and that extends way beyond purely the construction of our high-quality homes.

“We’re pleased to have donated so many books for Gosford Park’s library and hope to have helped inspire the next generation of readers into a love of books, and encouraged those who may not have been interested before into picking up a story.”