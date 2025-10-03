Crackley Hall celebrates a very positive inspection report

Crackley Hall School in Kenilworth has been endorsed by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) with the school fully meeting the standards in every area following a visit in June 2025.

Their very positive report, which has just been published, follows a new framework which examines standards relating to five key areas:

leadership and management and governance

the quality of education, training and recreation

pupils’ physical and mental health and emotional well being

pupils’ social and economic education and contribution to society

safeguarding

As well as fully meeting the standards, in its summary the inspection report notes that Crackley Hall School has developed a broad curriculum and varied co-curricular programme that ‘deepens pupils’ engagement and broadens their perspectives’. It also recognises that pupils at the school ‘grow into articulate, empathetic individuals who are equipped to contribute positively to their wider communities’.

Headmaster, Rob Duigan, with pupils at Crackley Hall School

A team of four inspectors visited the school over three days; they observed lessons and scrutinised pupils’ work. During their rigorous inspection, they spoke with pupils, teachers, senior staff and trustees. Inspectors observed extra-curricular activities, attended assemblies, inspected the premises and examined school documentation and records. In addition, they reviewed all the responses by parents, pupils and staff to pre-inspection questionnaires.

Some of the key strengths recognised in the report are:

Teachers plan lessons that build on pupils’ prior knowledge and encourage pupils to apply their learning in increasingly complex ways.

Teachers provide high quality feedback and pupils respond positively to this guidance. They are motivated to do well and achieve more.

The school’s curriculum provides pupils with an all-round education that supports them to become articulate and knowledgeable learners.

The breadth and challenge of the curriculum also support pupils’ personal development, helping them to grow in resilience, curiosity and confidence.

Pupils interact respectfully and collaborate confidently, both within and beyond the classroom.

Leaders provide many opportunities for pupils to develop confidence, resilience and courage.

Leaders promote a clear ethos of community, kindness and responsibility. This is evident in pupils’ thoughtful contributions to school life and the wider community.

Headmaster, Rob Duigan, comments: “The report is a really positive endorsement of everything we do here at Crackley Hall School and reflects a huge team effort. It shows that we are delivering on our commitment to providing our pupils with an outstanding all-round education, instilling in our children life-long learning skills while fostering the qualities of kindness and responsibility and helping them grow into articulate young people ready to contribute to the wider world.”

Mr Duigan continues: “It is particularly pleasing to have the breadth of our curriculum and co-curricular offering recognised as this, underpinned by our Catholic ethos, undoubtedly has a long-term positive impact on our pupils' lives both inside and outside of the classroom. My thanks go to the outstanding staff here at Crackley Hall School, our wonderful pupils and hugely supportive parent body; all of whom have played a part in this successful inspection.”

Foundation Principal, Ed Hester, added: “As a Foundation, we are committed to making our school environments places where every child can thrive and flourish, both academically and personally and it is affirming to by the ISI. A huge “well done” to Rob and all the team at Crackley Hall School.”

A copy of the report is available to read here The Princethorpe Foundation - Inspections and on the ISI’s website.

The ISI is the Government-approved body responsible for the inspection of independent schools.