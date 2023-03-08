Creative Houlton students shortlisted in national competition for 'playful, thoughtful, practical design'

Pupils shortlisted for National Design Award for second year running

A team of talented Houlton School pupils will be heading to London, after reaching the finals of a competition.

They took part in the V&A Innovate National Schools Challenge, which tasks pupils to come up with ideas to solve real-world problems.

The challenge, led by the Victoria and Albert Museum, had three categories available for students to enter; Adapt, Care and Connect. The Houlton School team entered the competition last year, and came away as the ‘Move’ category winners.

The judges said the design was a ‘playful, thoughtful, practical design that could really benefit people’.

Team members from last year, now in Year 8, have supported year 7 pupils during this year’s conception and submission.

Their design, ‘My Card’, is a communication assistive device for neurodiverse young people. It aims to make communication easier and more comfortable for the user, by discreetly notifying a selected adult when the user requires assistance.