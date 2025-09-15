Crescent School celebrates another Eco Schools Green Flag Award

The Green Team at Crescent School with their award.

Crescent School in Bilton, Rugby, has once again been recognised for its work to create a sustainable environment.

Last academic year, pupils at Crescent School lead the way in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness amongst their community, including their peers, staff members and the wider local community. Their exceptional efforts have been recognised with a prestigious, internationally acclaimed Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation.

The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, has been inspiring young environmentalists for over 30 years. It has grown into a global movement, with Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation awarded to schools in more than 100 countries.

Last school year, 14 pupils from Year 2 to Year 6 worked together as a Green Team. They identified three key focus areas for sustainability improvements: Energy, Litter and Marine. Across the year, the children launched numerous activities and campaigns, including the 'Cut Your Carbon Campaign', a ‘Switch Off Fortnight’, and the 'Keep Britain Tidy Great Big School Clean'. During the school year, pupils also set targets for energy usage, completed an audit of single use plastics, introduced crisp packet and glue stick recycling, undertook regular litter picks, agreed a school ban on laminating and even worked with the school caterers to replace single use dessert bowls with reusable ones.

Jacqui Johnson, the teacher leading the Green Team at Crescent School, said: "We are thrilled that our environmental efforts have been recognised. We are proud of the enthusiasm of our pupils to make real change for the benefit of our planet. Their mature and inspirational attitude aligns with our school and wider Foundation’s sustainability ethos, and our shared goal to make the world a better and brighter place.”

Headmaster, Joe Thackway, added: “It has been wonderful to see our school community working together to improve our sustainability. The dedication and passion of the children has been inspiring, and they deserve their recognition at the highest level by the Eco School Awards."

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, expressed: "Every year, we are amazed by the incredible efforts of young people working together to create a better future for all. Their collective impact is truly remarkable. If everyone approached the climate crisis with the same level of passion and determination, we could resolve it much faster and make it a problem of the past. At Keep Britain Tidy, we are delighted to recognise Crescent School’s achievements with the Eco-Schools Green Flag."