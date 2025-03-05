Crescent School offers additional Reception class for 2025 entry

In response to high demand for Reception school places in the local area, the Crescent School on Bawnmore Road, Bilton is adding a second Reception class for September 2025.

Applications for places in Reception in 2025 started early with interest in this year group exceptionally high and the school was quickly oversubscribed. The school normally limits places in Reception to just 20 children each year but with applications well over that number, and so many parents, both of current siblings in the school and those looking to join for the first time, applying to the school, the school has decided to offer two classes this year.

Parents who are considering the school are encouraged to register their interest as soon as possible to ensure they secure a place in next year’s cohort.

Comments, Headmaster, Joe Thackway, “There has been an enormous amount of new house building in Bilton and the surrounding area so we hope that this extra provision will be well received. Having two classes of up to 20 pupils each will enable more pupils to benefit from our experienced Early Years team and specialist child-centred tailored approach.”

Headmaster, Joe Thackway, is pictured with Reception pupils from Crescent School

Crescent School has just been inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate. As well as fully meeting all the standards the school was delighted to be recognised as having ‘a significant strength’ regarding its ‘inclusive and highly effective focus and provision with regard to PE, sport and healthy living’, which the report details ‘impacts positively on pupils’ performance in class’ and ‘has a very positive impact on pupils’ self-confidence and self-esteem'. More information is available on the school’s website: https://www.crescentschool.co.uk/news-crescent/full-marks-for-crescent-school-following-latest-isi-inspection

Prospective parents who would be interested in a Reception place for their child in September 2025 are urged to contact Mrs Becky Witcomb, the Registrar, on 01788 523851 or email [email protected] to register their interest and are invited to attend the school’s Open Morning on Saturday 15 March from 10.00am to 12.00 noon. Click here to book: https://www.theprincethorpefoundation.co.uk/visit-crescent

Part of the Princethorpe Foundation, the Crescent is a co-educational independent day school for around 190 children aged 4 to 11 years. Traditionally one form entry, class sizes range from up to 20 pupils for Reception to Year 2 to up to 24 for Years 3 to 6. While children normally enter the school in Reception or in Year 3 there are sometimes limited places available in other years.