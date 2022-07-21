Cubbington Primary School unveil 'Wall of Thanks' in tribute to those who have made significant contributions to the school

The wall includes plaques thanking previous school governors Theresa and David Saul, Gill Hillyard and David Morris, long-standing volunteer Shirley Buswell and local organisations Thwaites, O'Briens Contractors and Cubbington Freeholders.
There is also a plaque for Reverend Graham Coles who sadly died earlier this year but who did so much for the whole school community.
The wall was officially opened by David Saul (pictured) who was a governor at the school for more than 30 years.
Headteacher Juliet Jones said: "Cubbington School is the heart of the local community and we rely so much on volunteers from across the village.
"The Wall of Thanks is our way of saying thank you to these people and organisations who have made a real difference to the school over many years."