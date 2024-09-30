Department for Education visit delight for all at Rugby Free Secondary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby Free Secondary School was visited by the Department for Education as one of their featured schools across the country, due to their 'rapid and sustained' progress.

An 'honour, a pleasure and a privilege' was how school leaders at Rugby Free Secondary School described their recent visit from Government visitors.

On Friday, the Rt. Hon. Stephen Morgan MP, who was recently appointed as the Secretary of State for Early Education, was joined by the Rt. Hon. John Slinger MP for Rugby, and other colleagues from the Department for Education, in a visit to the Anderson Avenue-based school.

The visit was a direct consequence of Rugby Free Secondary School's 'rapid and sustained' progress, and how school leaders have cultivated a culture that enables students to flourish through both academic and personal lenses.

Minister Stephen Morgan MP meets RFSS' Student Leaders

In particular, Minister Morgan was keen to focus on how the school's relationship-driven approaches, quality-first teaching and learning practices, and research-led initiatives, have led to record-breaking GCSE results, history-making A Level results, and significantly improved attendance figures.

Minister Morgan and Mr Slinger were also keen to learn more about the school's outlook regarding enrichment and extra-curricular clubs, and the ways in which students are encouraged to build cultural capital and character.

On arrival, colleagues from the Department were welcomed by the school's Student Leadership Team, whilst being serenaded by the choir, who sang Oasis' 'Half the World Away' and Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer'. During this time, Minister Morgan and Mr Slinger met with both school and Trust leaders, parents and carers, and external partners from the Local Authority, AQA and the Warwickshire Attendance Service.

Immediately afterwards, Sixth Form students who were undertaking work on their EPQ projects, had the opportunity to discuss how the school and Sixth Form supports their progress, and how the Sixth Form has risen in popularity as a result of this.

Headteacher Iain Green discusses the educational climate with Minister Morgan

During the more formal part of the visit, Minister Morgan met with a student panel, a parents and carers panel, a panel made up of external partners, and finally with the school's Senior Leaders, to discuss the current educational landscape, and to further explore how Rugby Free Secondary School's approaches and ethos ensure that students are being developed holistically and how the school's six core values underpin all that takes place.

Finally, Minister Morgan and his team took the opportunity to meet school staff in the Study Zone, sharing tea, coffee and cake before departing.

CEO of the Triumph Learning Trust, Sarah Malam, said: "It was an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to welcome Minister Morgan and his team to RFSS. Our Trust is based on the principles of aspiration, collaboration and innovation, and Rugby Free epitomises all of these terms. We are so proud of everyone that has contributed to RFSS being selected by the Department, and we are especially proud of our young people, who demonstrate the school's core values so regularly. We are looking forward to the weeks and months ahead, as we continue to work hard to give our students the best possible experiences inside and outside of the classroom."

Headteacher, Iain Green, added: "We have known about this visit for a couple of weeks, but had been asked to keep it confidential until it was over. Quite naturally, it's created a real buzz of excitement around the school, and we are all extremely pleased with how the visit went. Our students do their absolute best on a daily basis, and Friday afternoon was a wonderful showcase of what happens at RFSS consistently and typically. I am thrilled that our school was selected by the Department for a visit, and I hope that everyone who walked through our doors could see what we are creating and building, here. A visit of this nature does not happen often, and I am extremely proud of our students, staff, parents and carers, and external partners, who have all worked together to make this happen. Although we only had a relatively short time together, I feel that Minister Morgan left RFSS with a real sense of the culture of togetherness that makes our school such a special and unique place to learn and work."

Bethan Austen, Mandy Milsom & Kelly Davies discuss relationships and attendance

"I'd like to say a public 'well done' to our students, who represent the school so well, so often. Our student leaders and our choir were small reflections of the great and the good at RFSS. I'd also like to save the final word for the staff team, who are the best team I have ever worked with. Their passion, commitment and willingness to go above-and-beyond, are components that have enabled us to make the progress we have made, and I am eternally grateful for their hard-work and skillsets. The same can be said of the Senior Leadership Team, who work long days and long nights to ensure that the school is as good as it possibly can be."

RFSS will soon have another opportunity to showcase their work on a national scale, after being confirmed as one of the guest speakers at the upcoming ResearchEd conference in October. The school will present on their work to eradicate the disadvantaged gap, and how all aspects of the school work together in order to support students in having the best possible life chances.