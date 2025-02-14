Diaries at the ready...2026-27 school term dates confirmed for Warwickshire
The schedule, rubber stamped by Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education Councillor Kam Kaur (Con, Bilton & Hillside) on Friday, broadly follows the one put in place by the education authority for 2025-26.
However, there is a tweak in 2027 due to the movement of the spring bank holiday at the end of May, meaning children will have an extra week in school between Easter and May half-term.
Children will make a midweek return to school following the summer holidays, arriving back on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, with Tuesday being one of two teacher training days allocated by the council – Monday, August 31 is a Bank Holiday.
That kicks off an eight-week spell in school with children breaking up for a week for half-term on Friday, October 23.
Back from Monday, November 2, there are then seven weeks until the Christmas holiday kicks in after Friday, December 18.
It is back to the classroom from Tuesday, January 5, with Monday being the council’s second dedicated training day, with children in until Friday, February 12, when a week-long half-term break begins.
There are then just five weeks in school until the fortnight-long Easter holiday kicks in after Thursday, March 25 – the day before an early Good Friday – with the children returning on Monday, April 12.
The next spell in school is interrupted by a Bank Holiday on Monday, May 3, with half-term interval kicking in from Friday, May 28.
The last leg of the academic year kicks off on Monday, June 7, with pupils preparing to transition from primary to secondary schools having their induction day on Wednesday, July 7.
The framework has been set in line with the West Midlands Term Dates Regional Group – a collection of local authorities that seeks to set similar patterns for term dates across neighbouring local authorities.
In an informal consultation, schools were told that Staffordshire had already set the same dates with Coventry, Solihull, Worcestershire and Birmingham likely to follow suit.