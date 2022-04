Housebuilder David Wilson Homes gave the school 35 reflective vests for its pupils to wear while completing their long-distance runs in and around the school’s grounds.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Gemma Knight, PE teacher and pupil leadership lead, said: "These will be widely used to ensure the children are visible when they are running on the roads during cross-country club and for our playleaders at lunchtimes.”