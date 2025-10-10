Dunchurch Junior wins Princethorpe College’s Year 5 Maths Challenge
Hosted and organised by Princethorpe’s Deputy Head - Academic, Michael Spencer, and Head of Maths, Sharon McBride, this year’s Maths Challenge was a morning full of engaging, stretching and fun maths activities for primary school pupils.
The Challenge took place on Monday 6 October when Princethorpe College welcomed 74 pairs of enthusiastic and talented Year 5 mathematicians from 44 local schools. After a welcome from College Headmaster, Grove du Toit, the visiting pupils took on a series of puzzles against the clock. In five eight-minute rounds they tackled Tangrams, the 24 Game, Shape Arithmetic, Number Detectives and Matchstick Puzzles. Ably supported and marked by a team of Princethorpe Sixth Former students, the competition engaged the youngsters with activities that required both reasoning skills and mathematical knowledge.
The winning teams all received mathematical prizes presented by Mr Spencer, and everyone who participated received a certificate and a legendary Princethorpe cookie.
Comments, Sharon McBride, Head of Maths, “The College was delighted to host this event and provide local schools with the opportunity to put their pupils’ maths skills to the test. It was an exciting morning of mathematical fun and we were really impressed by the enthusiasm of all the children, well done to everyone who took part.”