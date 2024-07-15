Engineering student is presented with prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An engineering student who has been praised by his tutors for consistently delivering the highest quality of work has been presented with a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Thompson, aged 17 from Leicester, has been announced as Rugby College’s Student of the Year for 2024.

He was also named Engineering Student of the Year at the college, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, who is studying T Level engineering, design and manufacturing, was presented the awards at the annual WCG Student Awards ceremony, which saw students from across the college group’s Warwickshire sites recognised for their achievements across a wide range of courses.

Ben Thompson has been announced as Rugby College’s Student of the Year for 2024

He was praised by his tutors for always giving 100 per cent, both at the college and while attending his placement at automotive manufacturer London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC).

Ben said: “I wasn’t expecting to win Student of the Year, it was really out of the blue.

“I’ve always had a passion for engineering and an interest in cars and how things work, so the course was a natural progression for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing I really enjoyed was the placement activity. During my placement at LEVC I spent time with the manufacturing and engineering department and I got involved with a lot of what they do, helped with a few projects and even led some of my own projects.

“It was a really good experience, and I’m really glad that I chose this course so I was able to do this. All of my tutors were also really supportive throughout.

“I now hope to go an apprenticeship, and in the long run I just want to be happy, achieve everything I want to achieve and live my life to the fullest.”

Gary Elson, Head of Department for Engineering at Rugby College, said: “Ben is well liked by his fellow students and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He always gives 100 per cent and produces excellent work to the highest standard at both WCG and while attending his placement.

“Ben's placement employer said he is continually willing to get involved, supports the team with all tasks and also engages in business-wide activities. He deserves this award for the commitment he shows every single day.”

The WCG Student Awards ceremony was held at Warwick Trident College, and saw students the college, Royal Leamington Spa College, Rugby College and Moreton Morrell College recognised for their achievements.

Award-winning event host and BBC broadcaster Dave Sharpe was master of ceremonies on the evening and announced the award winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Philpott, Assistant Principal at WCG and Rugby College director, addressed guests at the ceremony and highlighted a range of experiences and initiatives carried out by students at the four colleges over the last year.

He said: “It was a fantastic evening and the chance to celebrate our students and all of the amazing achievements they have made throughout the academic year.

“I would like to congratulate Ben on being named Rugby College’s Student of the Year for 2024. He is a dedicated student who produces high quality work, and I would like to wish him all the very best for the future.”

To find out more about studying at WCG, visit www.wcg.ac.uk/study