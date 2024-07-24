Engineering team take on challenge for armed forces charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of colleagues from Warwick Trident College are taking on a charity challenge to help raise life-changing funds for the Armed Forces community.

Richard Burnett, David Bartholomew, Peter King and Lee Thomas from the college’s engineering team, are taking part in the Help for Heroes Weighted Walk challenge, which will see them each walk 150 miles carrying 10kg to 20kg throughout July to raise money for the charity.

The challenge was inspired by Richard who suffered a heart attack just four months ago and decided to take part after finding that exercise was helping to aid his recovery, with his colleagues joining him to show their support.

Richard was particularly keen to take part in the challenge to raise money for the charity, which provides lifelong support to UK Armed Forces personnel and military veterans, after previously working for the Ministry of Defence.

Richard Burnett

It is also a meaningful cause to David, whose eldest son is serving as a specialist combat medic in the armed forces and has seen the work of the charity first-hand.

The challenge is already well-underway, with the team taking every opportunity to clock up the miles, and they have already raised £535 of their £600 target.

Richard, who is an assessor at Warwick Trident College – part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), said: “I suffered a heart attack in March when I was walking along the canal with my two daughters. I was immediately rushed to hospital, and there were times when it looked touch and go.

“After recovering in hospital, I went to rehab to strengthen my heart and found the exercise was really beneficial, so I knew I needed to continue this after being discharged.

“When I mentioned to the team that I was taking part in the Weighted Walk challenge they were all really keen to get involved.

“I hadn’t even been at WCG for six months when I had my heart attack, but everyone has been so supportive – it’s a really great team.”

David added: “We were all so shocked when Richard had the heart attack, so we were more than happy to show our support.

“I was also really keen to take part because of my son, who is also a former WCG student and studied public services at Rugby College and works in the armed forces.

“It’s so important to support those in the military. They do some tremendous work in the communities they go into which is often overlooked.

“The challenge is going really well, and although the weights don’t sound that heavy, you certainly feel it after about eight miles!

“We’re getting lots of support from our families and colleagues, and are hoping to raise as much as possible for the charity.”

For updates on the challenge and to donate, visit: tinyurl.com/54dc9xyh