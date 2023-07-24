Register
Engineers of future at a Rugby school beat stiff competition for Innovation award

Lucie Green
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

Creative engineers of the future at a Rugby school have won a major prize at the UK’s biggest independent STEM event.

Lawrence Sheriff School beat off the challenge of 15 schools from across the UK to win the ‘innovation’ title at the Design & Make Challenge 2023, the largest one ever held by the Manufacturing Assembly Network (MAN).

A team of four worked together to design, test, and build an aircraft, using just a box of simple materials and a selection of hand tools.

Winning students with their prizes.Winning students with their prizes.
Austin Owens, managing director at Grove Design (Pembridge) and Co-Chair of the Manufacturing Assembly Network, “Massive congratulations to the Lawrence Sheriff team, who proved once again that they have a natural aptitude for design, engineering, and science. Hopefully a few of them will go on to be the industrial talent of the future.”

They won a 3D Printer as part of their prize package.

