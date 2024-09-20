Enrichment fayre success at Rugby Free Secondary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students take their first steps into this year's 'Set for Life' curriculum at Rugby Free Secondary School.

Rugby Free Secondary School's Enrichment Fayre was hailed as a 'huge success' by students, parents and carers, as pupils at the Anderson Avenue-based school selected their extra-curricular options for the remainder of this calendar year.

Enrichment and extra-curricular opportunities are key components of the school's 'Set for Life' curriculum, with the school seeking to holistically develop the whole-child from both personal and academic perspectives. Over 40 clubs were on offer for students to choose from, including:

Sports Clubs

Chess Club

Pokemon Club

Table-Top Gaming Club

Duolingo Club

Science Club

Rock Band Club

Eco Club

Reading Club

Journalism Club

Miss Cowperthwaite, Mr Goodwin, Mr Eadon and Mrs Cassidy led the RFSS Enrichment Fayre.

As well as this, students have had the option to sign up for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, and the school's 2024-25 academic year production, 'Oliver'.

Enrichment is underpinned by the school's 'House' system (Ali, Turing, Pankhurst and Attenborough), and the coordinator of the Houses, Mr Roger Eadon, praised the ways in which students approached the event:

Mr Eadon said: "It was brilliant to see how involved our students were with the Enrichment Fayre, and it was also amazing to see so many parents and carers after-school, who came to have a closer look at what we offer at RFSS. I would like to say a public 'thank you' to our four amazing Heads of House, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event happen."

Headteacher Iain Green also celebrated the school's approach to enrichment: "Once again, our Enrichment Fayre showcased the very best of our school. Our staff go above-and-beyond to give our young people the best possible experiences and opportunities, and I am extremely grateful to them for that. Our students conducted themselves brilliantly at the Fayre, and we are already looking forward to our next one!"