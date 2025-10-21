Esports education for learners with special needs to be in spotlight at conference

Valuable insights into how esports can support students with special educational needs will be shared at a national event by a lecturer from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College.

Esports Course Coordinator Shoubna Naika-Taylor will take to the stage at the Brilliant Festival in Liverpool on Tuesday, November 11, to discuss how gaming is revolutionising learning experiences for those withspecial educational needs (SEN).

Designed for educators interested in the latest tech innovations, her session will demonstrate how integrating esports into teaching practices can enhance outcomes and unlock new learning opportunities for SEN students.

Shoubna said: “I have implemented esports into a gaming curriculum in the past and it is usually the students that come from SEN backgrounds that have really benefitted from it, and I have tried to make it more inclusive for them.

Shoubna Naika-Taylor

“Esports helps people with SEN develop skills without them even knowing about it. If they are taking part in a competitive game, then naturally it improves their communication and teamwork skills.”

She added: “As the digital world is evolving, we need to move forward and away from traditional education and really look at gamification in the classroom.

“Our young people are growing up with new technology from the get go and the educational world need to adapt to that.”

In September, Shoubna also delivered a keynote at Phase25 in Edinburgh, highlighting the importance of integrating esports into education.

With 14 years of experience teaching gaming courses, she is passionate about blending technology and learning.

As esports continue to grow in popularity, Shoubna is eager to position North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) as a leader in esports education.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and CEO of NWSLC, said: “We are proud that one of our talented lecturers is showcasing the innovative work we do at NWSLC.

“Esports provides students with SEN opportunities to develop confidence, teamwork and problem-solving skills in ways that are engaging and meaningful.”

She concluded: “Shoubna’s presentation at a national event highlights how education can adapt to meet the needs of every learner.”

The Brilliant Festival (Nov 11) is a conference that brings together experts from education, technology and industry to collaborate, enhance learning experiences and unlock new opportunities for future generations.

PHASE (September 26 - 28) is a three-day event designed to engage gamers, esports enthusiasts, content creators, students and families

