Exam results - Keeping calm in the storm

Results day for A-levels and GCES’s are coming very soon and so is the wave of stomach-churning anticipation. Whether you’re a student waiting for your grades or a parent watching from the sidelines, exam results season can feel like you’re walking a tightrope where you are balancing hopes and fears with every step.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The key to getting through this anxiety-inducing time is to keep perspective, protect your mental health, and remember, your results are not your whole story. Here Dr Rachel Kemp, Clinical Psychologist and Director of Purple House Clinic Rugby, provides some advice for both students and parents on how to manage the stress and protect your child’s mental health, whatever the outcome.

For students

You are not your grades. Your results show how you performed in a specific set of exams and they do not define your worth or potential as a person. If things don’t go as planned, it might be a small setback, but not a life sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student talking to a therapist.

Breathe before you open . Give yourself a few slow, deep breaths to calm your mind. Tell yourself whatever the outcome you will get through and it will be ok.

. Give yourself a few slow, deep breaths to calm your mind. Tell yourself whatever the outcome you will get through and it will be ok. Avoid the comparison trap . Resist the urge to scroll through social media updates. Your journey is unique and comparing your results to others could heighten your emotions.

. Resist the urge to scroll through social media updates. Your journey is unique and comparing your results to others could heighten your emotions. Talk it through . Bottling anxiety can be unhelpful. Whether it’s a friend, teacher, or helpline, it’s important to talk it through with someone if you are struggling with how you feel. If the grades aren’t what you’d hoped for, reach out straight away to someone you know will listen without judgement. Don’t isolate yourself.

. Bottling anxiety can be unhelpful. Whether it’s a friend, teacher, or helpline, it’s important to talk it through with someone if you are struggling with how you feel. If the grades aren’t what you’d hoped for, reach out straight away to someone you know will listen without judgement. Don’t isolate yourself. Don’t face it alone. Arrange to be with someone you trust when you open your results. A friend, family member, or teacher can help steady you in the moment.

Arrange to be with someone you trust when you open your results. A friend, family member, or teacher can help steady you in the moment. Keep results in their place. Celebrate or regroup, then make space for other parts of your life. Don’t let grades dominate every conversation or thought in the days ahead.

Remember universities, colleges, and employers value resilience as much as results. There are many opportunities ahead for you, whether you decide to go down the further education, apprenticeship or vocational route. Many successful people from numerous walks of life did not get the grades they hoped for in their exams, which is reminder that exams don’t have to be a measure of our future success.

For parents

As a parent or carer, your role during this stressful exam results period is to be a calm and reassuring presence. This can be an emotinal and uncertain time for them, and your ability to remain steady, supportive, and understanding can make a significant diﬀerence in how they cope. By oﬀering patience, listening without judgment, and maintaining a positive outlook, you help create a safe space where they feel valued and supported, regardless of the outcome.

Mind your words . Swap “what went wrong?” for “what’s next?” This shifts the focus from criticism to action.

. Swap “what went wrong?” for “what’s next?” This shifts the focus from criticism to action. Manage your own anxiety. Children sense stress like radar, so staying calm keeps the atmosphere safe and helps create a supportive space.

Children sense stress like radar, so staying calm keeps the atmosphere safe and helps create a supportive space. Focus on the person, not the paper. Praise their effort, determination, and the personal qualities that make them shine beyond academia whatever their grades say.

Praise their effort, determination, and the personal qualities that make them shine beyond academia whatever their grades say. Be there. If you can, be with them when they receive their results. Your presence can make the moment less overwhelming.

If you can, be with them when they receive their results. Your presence can make the moment less overwhelming. Spotting the signs of stress. Results day can be an emotional rollercoaster and for some it can start to affect their mental health. If you notice any signs in your child, such as changes in appetite, sudden mood swings or expressions of hopelessness, then it’s time to talk and, if needed, seek additional support.

Mental health matters

Whether you’re delighted, disappointed, or somewhere in between, speaking to someone you trust helps to process the emotions. Friends, family, teachers, or helplines can offer perspective and reassurance. Remember the grades you receive over the next couple of weeks are just one chapter in your life. The paths we take are rarely straight lines, and sometimes the unexpected routes turn out to be the most rewarding.

If you feel that you need additional support during these uncertain times, don’t hesitate to seek help. This could be through local services like Warwickshire Mind, Purple House Clinic Rugby, or your school or college wellbeing teams, who may be oﬀering drop-in sessions throughout results week.

For more information about the Purple House Clinic Rugby and the services offered, visit www.purplehouseclinic.co.uk/psychologists-rugby/ or call 01788 228805.