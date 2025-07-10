Exciting changes afoot at Little Crackers Nursery in Kenilworth

Little Crackers Nursery in Kenilworth has announced some exciting changes to its provision from September 2025. The popular nursery, which is based at Crackley Hall School on the Coventry Road, will offer the full government 30-hour funding to eligible families. It will also offer only year-round (51-week) places and by January 2025 it will take babies from 9-months-old.

Comments Headmaster, Rob Duigan, “We have recently reviewed our provision in the light of strong demand for nursery places locally and the changes to Government funding from September. The changes mean that children can start their exciting journey into learning with us even sooner and parents can fully benefit from the funding and year-round support available.”

Work will take place over the October half-term, and by January the nursery will be able to accommodate children from 9 months to pre-school in its forest-themed Ladybirds, Dormice, Hedgehogs and Badgers Rooms.

Situated at the heart of Crackley Hall School, the light and natural nursery rooms and outdoor spaces, including Windmill Wood, are designed to give children a blank canvas to experiment, create, explore and learn. A wide variety of activities are on offer and the children are supported by a friendly and caring Nursery Team, a qualified Early Years Teacher and specialist teachers for Music, Drama, PE and Games, Forest School and French. Sessions are flexible with the nursery day running from 7.45pm to 6.00pm and mornings, afternoons, long days and full weeks available.

A recent survey of current parents rated the overall provision at Little Crackers as 4.7 out of 5, with parents particularly valuing the high standards of care, the learning and progress made by their children and the friendly and welcoming staff.

The new Ladybirds Room will be able to accommodate nine babies. Places for all ages are limited and interested families should contact Jenny Vaughan, Registrar, by email [email protected] or call 01926 514410 to discuss availability and book their child’s place.

Little Crackers and Crackley Hall School are part of the independent Princethorpe Foundation, along with senior school, Princethorpe College and fellow Foundation prep school, Crescent School in Rugby.