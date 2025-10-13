Explore your next step

KMAT post-16 open days

Current Year 11 students are warmly invited to attend the upcoming Sixth Form Open Evenings at both The Westwood Academy and Kenilworth School & Sixth Form, part of the Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust (KMAT).

The Westwood Academy Sixth Form Open Evening

4th November 6pm-7.30pm

Kenilworth School & Sixth Form Open Evening

5th November 5pm-8pm

Both events offer an excellent opportunity for students and parents to explore post-16 options, meet staff and current sixth formers, and discover the wide range of A Level and vocational subjects available across the Trust.

As part of KMAT, students benefit from shared teaching and resources across both schools, allowing for a broader selection of subjects and greater flexibility in study options.

This year’s A Level results reflect the strength of this collaboration:

Kenilworth School achieved an impressive average grade of ‘B’ , maintaining its strong 2019 performance. 35% of grades were A–A*, and 65% were A–B*.

achieved an impressive , maintaining its strong 2019 performance. of grades were A–A*, and were A–B*. The Westwood Academy recorded a good average grade of ‘C+’, improving on 2019’s average of ‘C’, with 27% of grades at A–A*.

Across both schools, students made better than expected progress from GCSE to A Level, a testament to the high-quality teaching and the supportive collaboration within the Trust.

We look forward to welcoming Year 11 students and their families to find out how our sixth forms can help shape their next steps towards university, apprenticeships, or employment.