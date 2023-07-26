Professor Pumpernickel starts Super Summer with a 'bang' on Friday (July 28), bringing his laboratory of lunancy - complete with explosions, fire and mind-bending magic - to a free family event at the Percival Guildhouse Gardens

Super Summer, the venue's programme of arts and crafts workshops, has been inspired by Kapow, the Art Gallery's latest exhibition which celebrates comic book superheroes and explores the creative journey from concept to comic strip.

Professor Pumpernickel starts Super Summer with a 'bang' next Friday (28 July), bringing his laboratory of lunancy - complete with explosions, fire and mind-bending magic - to a free family event at the Percival Guildhouse Garden.

The Professor performs at 10.30am, 11.30am and 1.30pm, while visitors can enjoy a range of free arts and crafts activities.

Throughout Super Summer, visitors to the Art Gallery can hunt for iconic Aardman characters, including Wallace, Gromit and Morph, which have been hidden around the venue - with a chance to win a prize if you find all the Aardman favourites.

Aardman has contributed a selection of original models, puppets and concept art to Kapow, and on Tuesday 1 August an expert model-maker from the Aardman team visits the Art Gallery to host model-making workshops for children aged six-years-old and over.

Workshops take place at 11am, 1.30pm and 3pm, giving youngsters the chance to create a clay model of Gromit, Morph or Shaun the Sheep, and learn the tricks of the trade from the Aardman studio.

Super Summer includes workshops tailored for children aged six-years-old and under, with Superhero Shadow City exploring light and shade with a superhero theme, while Super Veg sessions transform your five-a-day into messy play.

Children aged seven-years-old and over can join Pop Art Printing sessions on Friday 4 August, creating 'pop art' from bubble wrap, and can turn a treasured teddy or toy into a superhero at Toy Superhero Costume Design workshops on Tuesday 8 August.

On Wednesday 9 August, children can get hands-on with Lego at Brick Printing Plates workshops, creating colourful prints from a Lego brick plate.

And Plasticine Stop Motion sessions on Wednesday 16 August give children the chance to make an Aardman-style stop motion film, while workshops on Thursday 17 August reveal how to make a zoetrope, a simple 19th century device which creates a surprising optical illusion.

Super Summer joins forces with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) on Tuesday 22 August to stage workshops where children can learn how to make a lava lamp, and on Thursday 24 August youngsters can pick up a paintbrush and transform pebbles and rocks into favourite superheroes.

Flip Book Animation workshops, suitable for 12-year-olds and over, take place on Thursday 31 August, while the Art Gallery and Museum holds Relaxed Hours on Monday 31 July and Monday 21 August - special sessions for neurodivergent children and adults, and other visitors with sensory needs, who prefer exploring the venue in a relaxed environment.

Sally Godden, manager of Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, said Kapow's celebration of comic book superheroes and iconic characters from film and television was the inspiration for Super Summer.

"Kapow's collection of rare comics, concept art, original models and film memorabilia explores the creative journey from concept to comic book superhero, and our summer programme gives children the chance to take a creative journey of their own," Sally added.

Places at the Aardman Model-Making Workshops cost £15, while all other workshops and play sessions cost £2.50. All children must be accompanied by an adult (free admission for adults).