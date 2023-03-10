Extreme weather means snow day for many Rugby students as schools forced to close doors

Met Office issues 31-hour snow weather warning

Alfie Pick, aged 4, enjoys a snow day.

More snow has fallen across Rugby forcing a number of schools to close for the day.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the region.

Check your child’s school website to find out if it’s open for business.

Warwickshire Police said nearly 30 collisions have been reported in the county – none of them serious.

A warning remains in place for motorists to drive safely.

