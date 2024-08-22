Fanfare as music helps King Henry's pupils to top GCSE grades
The Phipps Instrumental Music Scheme provides every pupil an instrument in Year 7 free of charge. Singing its praises, Headmaster Philip Dearden said: “There’s a tendency to think some people are musically talented and others aren’t. What we’ve proven is that it is rather that some are given the opportunity, and others aren’t. By giving every single pupil the chance to play an instrument, we’ve unearthed a wealth of talent.”
Studies show that playing a musical instrument can help a child connect socially, and it also increases brain functioning, Mr Dearden said.
Trumpeting this summer’s GCSE results, Mr Dearden said this brain power was evident in the children’s grades. The school has a strong leaning to STEM subjects, and 88 per cent of Design Technology grades were awarded at 7 to 9, while 85 per cent of entries in Computer Science were also at these top levels.
Art grades present an equally pretty picture, with just under 70 per cent gaining a 7 to 9. One pupil picking up a 9 was Julia who has already had one of her paintings exhibited at London’s National Gallery.
The school is celebrating a 100% pass rate and almost two-thirds of grades across all entries achieved a 7 to 9. One pupil, Naomi, hauled an amazing nine grade 9s among her 12 GCSEs. An all-round superstar was Lauren, who has achieved three grade 9s and six grade 8s, as well as sporting accolades including National Ballroom and Latin Dancer and British Taekwondo Champion.
