Film from former Warwickshire students to be shown at a string of international film festivals

A film which was created when former students from a group of colleges in Warwickshire joined forces has been selected to be shown at a string of international film festivals.

‘Lola’ is a short film from independent film collective ‘Insert Title Here Productions’ and has recently been shown at Beyond The Curve International Film Festival, the Cineverse International Film Festival and 4theatre.

Writer and producer Louisa Coller and director Elliot Killick-Ward both met while studying Digital Film Production at Royal Leamington Spa College, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), in 2016.

During their studies they formed the Warwickshire-based independent film production company ‘Insert Title Here Productions’ in 2018 with work starting during their studies on ‘Lola’ in 2019.

Mairead O'Kelly in Lola

The film features actors who at the time were studying on degree-level performing arts courses at Rugby College, which is also part of WCG, and tutor Liam Clarke worked with Insert Title Here to host auditions. Liam also supervised on set during filming.

Mairead O’Kelly, who graduated from the college in 2022, secured the lead role in the film and plays title character ‘Lola’.

Layler Timms, Zoe Thacker, Connie Roath and Matthew Grist were also selected to be part of the cast and also studied at Rugby College. Grist plays Lola’s boyfriend ‘Mitch’.

The film also features performances from Lisa Blissitt and Darcee Dutton.

Elliot, who has recently graduated at Aardman Academy, said: “This all started for us during our studies at college in Leamington, so when we were looking at casting we decided to get in touch with Liam at Rugby College for support.

“All of the filming took place in Warwickshire and we finished an early edit in 2019, but with other projects and pandemic delays we have only been able to release Lola this year.

“The cast were brilliant to work with and Liam Clarke was instrumental in helping us during the filming process. We were incredibly impressed by the graduates from Rugby College and would certainly consider casting them again for future projects.”

‘Lola’ is the story of a troubled daughter named Lola who wants to go to an evening party, but has to look after her younger sister and then decides in the evening to go to the party and leave her sister alone.

Louisa added: “I actually studied Games Art initially at college before switching to film. The college was really important for my development and was where we first started our independent film collective.

“The actors from the college did perfectly, they were flexible at finding time to film and it was great to be able to work with the group of colleges which helped us with our own development.”

‘Lola’ was released earlier this year and is now capturing the attention of international film festivals, including the MoviePlay International Film festival where it won for Best Short.

Insert Title Here Productions have continued to work with the college group and hosted auditions for its upcoming release ‘The Writer’ at Rugby College.

Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) is the higher education arm of WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Claire Lapworth, Subject Leader for Digital Film and Media at WCUC, said: “When working on short films as students it is always difficult to produce a final film that you will be satisfied with due to certain limitations, such as honed skills, experience and knowledge of the industry and as such many students always have a plan to revisit their final film, however many do not.

“We are so proud of Elliot, Louisa and Sarah for doing this very successfully - well done guys!”

Lola is free to watch on I.T.H Productions’ Youtube channel via: youtube.com/@i.t.hproductions2555