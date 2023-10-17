Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby High School is hosting an open evening for students and their families.

It takes place on Thursday, November 16, from 5.30pm – 8.30pm, for students interested in studying in its Sixth Form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be an informative and enjoyable evening where year 11 students will be able to discover why RH6 offers students so many exciting opportunities, enabling them to thrive in the next stage of their educational journey.

Promoting Rugby High at Avon Valley School.

Families will be able to talk to teachers, students, the Sixth Form Team and the Senior Student Leadership Team to find out how the school inspires students.