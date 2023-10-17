Find out how high school can inspire you at open evening in Rugby
Year 11s Invited to Rugby High School Sixth Form Open Evening
Rugby High School is hosting an open evening for students and their families.
It takes place on Thursday, November 16, from 5.30pm – 8.30pm, for students interested in studying in its Sixth Form.
This will be an informative and enjoyable evening where year 11 students will be able to discover why RH6 offers students so many exciting opportunities, enabling them to thrive in the next stage of their educational journey.
Families will be able to talk to teachers, students, the Sixth Form Team and the Senior Student Leadership Team to find out how the school inspires students.
Students can register for the open evening by visiting www.rugbyhighschool.co.uk/rh6