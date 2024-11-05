First-of-a-kind SEND provision officially opens, supporting children across South Warwickshire

The Dovecote, a new Specialist Resourced Provision based at Shipston Primary School, is now officially open as part of a unique offering to children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) across Warwickshire.

The provision will deliver specialist support for up to eight children with complex needs, including those with autism, over an initial two-year period.

Local families were recently welcomed into the new provision for an open afternoon. Children had the opportunity to meet the specialist staff and to explore the setting which has been kitted out with equipment and decorations designed bespoke for supporting children with SEND.

The Dovecote has been championed by the Stour Federation Multi Academy Trust, in collaboration with the local council and other groups, to improve educational outcomes and social opportunities for children with SEND – an offer which has been lacking regionally to date.

Attendees at the Dovecote opening event

Places will be managed by the Warwickshire High Needs Panel and are available for children up to Year 4 with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP), with students being supported to develop self-regulation skills and increased independence.

The official launch of the trailblazing Dovecote setting is one of many ways that the growing Trust, which recently added Wilmcote Primary School to its family of schools, is demonstrating its commitment to belonging and inclusivity for all children, alongside the promise of delivering an exceptional education.

Lisa Pang, Trust SENDCo for The Stour Federation, said:

“After months of campaigning, hard work and collaboration, we are delighted to have officially launched The Dovecote for children in the Warwickshire area. We know first-hand how much this high-quality provision is needed, so that children can really thrive within their education and beyond.

Inside the new Dovecote centre

“It has been great meeting the children and families who will benefit from The Dovecote offering and we look forward to welcoming, and working with, many more in the months and years to come.”

Christian Hilton, Chief Executive of The Stour Federation, said:

“The Dovecote will help ensure every child feels supported and valued, by receiving specialised resources and care needed to fulfil their potential.

“We are exceptionally proud of the new centre and to be offering this trailblazing provision which is the first-of-its-kind in the Warwickshire area. We hope that it will pave the way for increased high-quality support for all children both within our schools and Trust, and across the region more broadly.”

For families wanting more information about The Dovecote and its admission criteria, please contact Shipston Primary School at 01608 661 266 or email [email protected].