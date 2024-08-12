Former carpentry student sees son follow in his footsteps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Moreton Morrell College student who has gone on to build a successful high-end building and carpentry business has seen his son follow in his footsteps and is now set to support more youngsters into the industry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Petch, of Petch Building and Carpentry, has seen his son Leo become one of the first to pass his carpentry apprenticeship this year at Moreton Morrell College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo, aged 18, worked at the family business while studying at the college, complementing his studies with learning from Andy’s highly-skilled team of builders and carpenters while supporting them with a variety of bespoke, quality projects.

Through the college, Leo also took part in community projects which enabled him to further hone his skills on real life jobs that enriched his apprenticeship experience.

Ed Brown, Leo Petch, Andy Petch and Josh Hunt, of Petch Building and Carpentry.

All of this saw Leo develop his skills to a high standard and become the first of his cohort to pass the End Point Assessment and complete the apprenticeship this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy himself completed the same apprenticeship through Moreton Morrell College, which is part of college group WCG, while working with builders EJ Payne and Son in 1999.

After passing his apprenticeship, he continued at the company and then went on to work as a sub-contractor for a number of years before setting up Petch Building and Carpentry, which caters for the majority of building and carpentry projects.

After seeing how beneficial the apprenticeship process has been for Leo, Andy now intends on taking on more apprentices in the future to support the next generation of talent and help to plug the significant skills shortage in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “It’s been really nice to see Leo complete the very same apprenticeship I did all those years ago.

“We originally thought he might go on to university, but he was keen to get straight into work and join the family business, and I was more than happy to support him with that.

“Once he found his feet he flew through the apprenticeship, and being one of the first to finish while also producing such a high standard of work just shows his motivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have around 10 people working for the business who are fantastic at what they do, and they are the ones he’s been learning from every day – it’s been a real team effort.

“Seeing Leo complete an apprenticeship has really opened my eyes to the possibility of taking on more apprentices.

“Previously I’ve always gone for those who are qualified, but taking on an apprentice is well worth doing and it really is a chance to give back and support the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The process with Moreton Morrell College has been very good. We’ve had communication throughout the whole process and the assessors have visited on a number of occasions and given us guidance on exactly what Leo needs to be doing.

“It’s great to now have Leo as part of the future of the business.”

John Billings, Head of Work Based Learning – Construction at WCG, said: “It’s excellent to hear that Andy has gone on to build a highly successful business after completing an apprenticeship with us, and that Leo has also done so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Moreton Morrell we look to create a professional environment which encourages the apprentices to strive to produce work to a high standard, and through his apprenticeship, Leo has had the opportunity to work on a number of exciting high-end projects.

“It is expected there will be a need for an extra 251,500 extra construction workers by 2028 to meet the expected levels of work so I would encourage any local businesses to take on an apprentice to help with this demand.”

Further information about apprenticeships at WCG can be found at: wcg.ac.uk/