Former pupil shares experience of working on Netflix Series 'Adolescence' with Campion School A level students

Ash visits his Old School to speak about his successes

At the end of September, Campion School was proud to welcome ex-student, Ash Spall (2003–2010), who was still flushed with his recent success as Third Assistant Director of the Netflix series, Adolescence.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He gave the students an inspirational day filled with reflections and industry insights. The visit started with a tour of the recently-completed Sixth Form Block, showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities designed to foster academic and extracurricular success.

Following the tour, Ash revisited his former Sixth Form study area, now a vibrant communal space, and reconnected with Michael Wilson, Campion’s Careers Advisor, who remembered Ash from his time at Campion. Along with the students, Mike and Ash shared Ash’s career journey, providing students with valuable first-hand insights into the pathway from school to an industry professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour also included heartfelt reunions with former teachers, notably Mr. Panesar, who is not only Headteacher, but Ash’s former form tutor. Their reunion underscored the strong connections within the school community and celebrated Ash’s remarkable achievements. One favourite memory Ash recalled was when he was Head of Pegasus House and he ensured the house team was successful in the weekly quizzes.

Ashley reflects on his time working on Netflix series Adolescence.

Ash’s career began with diverse roles, describing his early work as ‘menial and corporate’. After a brief stint at university he found his calling at drama school, where he developed transferable skills that paved the way for his industry success. His breakthrough came when he was asked to be a runner on the ITV drama Without Sin. In response to the questions, Ash asked, “What is a runner?”…the rest is history.

The highlight of Ash’s visit was an engaging, interactive Q&A session with Year 13 students. He shared behind-the-scenes stories from his projects, including his role as Third Assistant Director on the acclaimed Netflix series, Adolescence. Ash discussed the unique challenges of working on a one-take show, reflected on its success and offered insights into his current work on Ted Lasso for Apple TV+. Students were eager to ask questions about breaking into the industry, prompting Ash to provide practical advice on starting out and progressing professionally.

In addition, Ash reviewed students’ A-Level Film coursework, offering constructive feedback and volunteering to review completed projects to support their development. His genuine admiration for the students’ maturity, enthusiasm and industry knowledge left a lasting impression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate session was tailored for Year 12 Film and Drama students, many of whom were less familiar with Ash’s work. He shared candid anecdotes from the set, including experiences with paparazzi, and revealed behind-the-scenes secrets from, Adolescence. Ash emphasized the importance of networking, noting that, “…the TV and Film industry is all about who you know.” He encouraged students to reach out to industry professionals and to create their own projects. He also highlighted the significance of maintaining physical and mental resilience in demanding working conditions with, sometimes, 14-hour days in all-weather locations.

Ash concluded with practical advice, “If you’ve got common sense and excellent communication skills, you’re already on the right track. Don’t underestimate the value of looking after your body and mind. Visit www.screenskills.com to begin your journey into television.”

Arlo Hughes, Year 13, commented, “The session helped me understand routes into the industry, and Ash’s advice on networking was really motivational. Thank you for setting up this opportunity.” We extend our gratitude to Ash for his time and energy and wish him continued success in his career.