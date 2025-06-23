From stage to sensory support: Kingsbury Academy TA celebrates 80 remarkable years

Kingsbury Academy – a special school in Coventry and part of Thrive Education Partnership – is celebrating a remarkable milestone today, as much-loved teaching assistant June Fletcher turns 80 and proves that age is no barrier to making a difference.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June’s extraordinary journey has taken her from national television and the West End stage to classrooms in Coventry, where she now supports with communication for pupils with additional needs. She currently works at Kingsbury on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and brings a lifetime of performance, compassion and creativity to every session.

June began her professional career at the age of 12, performing in her first pantomime and appearing on TV thanks to the famed Carol Evis discoveries. By 15, she was dancing with the Tower Children’s Ballet in Blackpool before starring in ITV’s Opportunity Knocks with Hughie Green and four episodes of Search for a Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, June built an impressive performance career – from summer seasons and comedy sketches to North Pier shows and pantomimes across the country, including seven in Leeds, some alongside Barbara Windsor. She once starred as Cinderella, with singer Craig Douglas as her Prince Charming. Later, she married the drummer for Danny La Rue’s show band and the pair spent time at sea, entertaining audiences on cruise ships around the world.

June Fletcher with headtacher Amjid Zaman

Offstage, her talents didn’t stop. She worked as a youth worker for young people with special needs, a gymnastics coach and judge, magician’s assistant, and model for the Motor Show. Now, June channels her passion into helping young people thrive. At Kingsbury Academy, she supports pupils through touch and music-based communication – a vital part of the school’s inclusive offer for children with a broad range of needs.

Richard Chapman, CEO of Thrive Education Partnership, comments: “June is a fantastic example of the impact dedicated staff can have at any stage of their career. At Thrive, we’re committed to looking out for people at both ends of their career journey – from those just starting out to those, like June, who bring a lifetime of experience to our schools. We’re delighted to celebrate this milestone with her – congratulations, June.”

Her approach has made her a trusted figure among children and staff alike - and at 80, her enthusiasm shows no sign of fading. “Age is nothing – you’re never too old to learn,” said June. “I’m still learning every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Amjid Zaman said: “June brings a wealth of experience, professionalism and calm to everything she does. Her ability to connect with pupils, particularly those with complex communication needs, is remarkable – and her contribution is valued by staff, pupils and families alike. She’s a highly respected member of our team and continues to make a meaningful impact every week.”

From spotlights to sensory spaces, June Fletcher has dedicated her life to bringing joy, connection and creativity to others – and at 80, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.