From Warwick to Washington DC: Ukrainian documentary premiers at the University of Warwick

The University of Warwick hosted the premiere of the first documentary showcasing the resilience and determination of young Ukrainians today, marking the beginning of its international tour.

SavED is a charitable foundation that restores access to education in Ukrainian communities that suffered from the Russian war. Their documentary, titled We Are U, highlights the stories of individuals from Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolayiv, Kakhovka, and Lviv, who are not only courageous but also driven to contribute to the restoration of Ukraine in the present moment, rather than waiting for a distant victory.

Over the span of six months, the SavED team meticulously captured the experiences of these remarkable young individuals, who share not only their firsthand accounts of living through war but also their dreams and innovative project ideas aimed at aiding Ukraine's recovery. Under the guidance of experienced mentors, including Andriy, the principal of Mariupol Lyceum School in Ukraine, and Nataliya, a Ukrainian geography teacher, the students embarked on projects designed to make a difference in their communities.

Screening at the University of Warwick

The premiere was followed by a discussion session featuring the documentary's protagonists – the students and their mentors – providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with the individuals behind the film.

The event was organised in collaboration with Olenka Severenchuk, leader of the SavED team and participant in the Leadership for Educational Transformation program. Olenka said “We at SavED made We Are U movie to not only share the amazing stories about five talented teenagers who live their lives and get education during the war, but to show hope for the good future despite tragedies around.

“Our heroes are Dasha from Mykolaiv, Sofia from Kharkiv, Darii from Lviv, Myroslava from Kakhovka and Dania from Zaporizhzhia — cities which either have been severely bombed, destroyed, occupied, or became a new home for hundreds thousands refugees.

“These five teenagers had to leave their hometowns, friends, schools, escape from war, but finally they find themselves coming up with project ideas which will have significant impact. They are so young, but so wise and inspiring!

“Screening at the University of Warwick is a part of SavED UK and USA tour which started yesterday. We will also visit Oxford, London, New York, Chicago, Washington DC. I am extremely grateful to Bo Kelestyn who organized it all here at the University. And to all the people who visited the event and shared our emotions.”

Dr Bo Kelestyn, the creator of the Leadership for Educational Transformation programme for Ukraine, facilitated the University of Warwick-based premier. She said "We are honoured to host the premiere screening of the SavED documentary here at the University of Warwick”