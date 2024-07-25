Funding approved to tackle Rugby's 'unsustainable' school places problem - but are plans 'risky'?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor concerned that school expansion plans in Rugby are “risky” has been promised answers on how pupil numbers will be managed.

Councillor Barbara Brown (Lab, New Bilton & Overslade) queried whether the town would be getting a new school to help deal with demand while discussing Warwickshire County Council’s allocation of more than £20 million to plug gaps in the capital budget for education.

Capital spending goes on physical things such as buildings, infrastructure or equipment but government funding and section 106 money – cash paid by developers through the planning system to cater for infrastructure to go with new housing – is not enough to cover the cost of the school places needed across the county.

The approval of the funding, which will come through Capital Investment Fund (CIF) borrowing, was one of three education elements passed unanimously at a meeting for all councillors on Tuesday, July 23.

The Education Sufficiency Capital Funding Gap paper forecasts an ongoing shortfall in secondary school places in Rugby despite an increase of 30-60 per year group in the past few years.

The county’s education strategy and education sufficiency strategy, which tracks where school places are needed, were discussed and passed prior to the funding.

It adds that further increases to capacity are “not sustainable” without more accommodation.

It continues: “With continued housing growth, permanent solutions are required to increase capacity across Rugby town to ensure sufficient places at year 7 and that sufficient places continue into years 8 through to 11 to accommodate in-year movement into Rugby.

“It is proposed to provide three forms of entry (450 places) over the next five years through the expansion of existing schools in the north and south of Rugby town.”

Two schemes costing around £30 million are set to be presented for approval by the end of March 2025, £25 million of which is “to be received over the next 10 years”. Design and development work is underway.

Cllr Brown sought more clarity.

“We have the right number of places (planned) but they are not necessarily where they should be,” she said.

“My question is around our dependence on the willingness of schools to take on some expansion. In Rugby, we had hoped to see an additional school built. Am I correct in thinking that is now not going to happen and we are reliant on schools agreeing to take on additional capacity?

“Is that okay? Is it okay to rely on the goodwill of schools to play ball and accommodate us or is that rather risky?”

Warwickshire County Council leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) noted that schools have a statutory requirement to work with the council but added: “Sometimes that is easier said than done.”

Portfolio holder for education Councillor Kam Kaur (Con, Bilton & Hillside) stopped short of answering whether a new school would be on the agenda but committed to a swift answer for councillors.

