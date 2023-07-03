Future generation of politicians from Rugby have their first taste of life in Parliament

A future generation of politicians from Rugby had their first taste of life in Parliament.

Children from Oakfield Primary school's Pupil Parliament took part in a debate with the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education, Baroness Barran.

The Pupil Parliament is made up of children elected from their school council and Baroness Barran spoke to them about her work in Parliament and across the country.

She then chaired a debate as the children discussed what makes an effective leader in education and where they felt school leaders should prioritise their efforts. The pupils also laid out their thoughts on the importance of children having a voice in their education, why collaboration between staff and pupils is so vital, and weighed up the importance of pupil voice for schools when making decisions.

Each child had written an application to explain why they should be chosen. As part of the application, the child had to write about what their priorities would be as an education leader and the importance of their actions in improving education for all. They wrote of the importance of supporting pupils with hidden disabilities, and teachers having a full understanding of how to support them, as well as ensuring children are taught to be open minded and able to learn for themselves.