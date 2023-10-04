Future students tour Rugby's Avon Valley to get a taste of school life
Future students got a taste of school life when a Rugby school opened its doors for an opening evening.
Hundreds of year 6 pupils and their families had the opportunity to tour Avon Valley School, meet students and staff, see and take part in sample lessons and activities, ask questions, and hear from the school’s new headteacher Blake Francis.
Visitors to the school’s open evening were given a guided tour of the school’s classrooms and facilities and were able to interact with current students who were showcasing their work and offering a range of exciting activities. The tours were led by students who are currently in Year 7 to Year 11 who had volunteered their time to act as guides.
Blake Francis, headteacher, said, “We have received a lot of complimentary feedback about the evening and in particular about our student ambassadors, who did a great job throughout the event.”