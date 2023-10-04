Future students tour Rugby's Avon Valley to get a taste of school life

Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College opens doors to prospective students and their families for open evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Future students got a taste of school life when a Rugby school opened its doors for an opening evening.

Hundreds of year 6 pupils and their families had the opportunity to tour Avon Valley School, meet students and staff, see and take part in sample lessons and activities, ask questions, and hear from the school’s new headteacher Blake Francis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the school’s open evening were given a guided tour of the school’s classrooms and facilities and were able to interact with current students who were showcasing their work and offering a range of exciting activities. The tours were led by students who are currently in Year 7 to Year 11 who had volunteered their time to act as guides.