Students in the Rugby area have been receiving their results this morning (Thursday August 24) and we will be updating this article throughout the day.

Year 11 students at Rugby Free Secondary School are proudly celebrating the school’s second set of externally-examined GCSE results.

Following the publication of the school’s first externally assessed GCSEs in 2021-22, this set of results showcased the positive work that both students and staff have undertaken together, much to the happiness of students, parents and carers, this morning.

Lauren's delighted at Southam College.

Year 11 students performed especially well in biology, chemistry and physics, sociology, computer science, creative imedia, drama, maths and health and social care.

Headteacher Iain Green said: “I would like to say a huge ‘well done’ to all of the students receiving their GCSE results, today. This year group has faced so many challenges across their educational journey, yet they have still been hard-working and committed until the end.

“There are so many positives within the year group, and we wish all students every success in the next stage of their futures. I’m sure everyone has read the newspapers and listened to the media over the last few days about how tough things will be, and that must be difficult when waiting for your results. Students have shown true resilience during their time with us, and we are very proud of them.”

Highlights:

Tiago and Alex at Southam College.

• Daniel B: 7 x Grade 9s, 1 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7s

• Denise: 5 x Grade 9s and 6 x Grade 8s

• Marc: 5 x Grade 8s, 4 x Grade 7s, 2 x Grade 6s

• Khalil: 1 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8s, 2 x Grade 7s

Scarlett Neale, year ten at Harris c of e academy received a Grade 7 in business studies.

• Daniel S: 1 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8s, 4 x Grade 7s

• Petala: 2 x Grade 9s, 1 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7, 3 x Grade 6s

• Caitlin: 1 x Grade 8, 4 x Grade 7s, 3 x Grade 6s

• Steffi: 1 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8s, 1 x Grade 7

Smiling students at Rugby High School.

• Jacob: 1 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7 and 3 x Grade 6s

Princethorpe College is celebrating a strong set of GCSE results. From a cohort of 159 pupils, 42% of all entries were the coveted 9, 8 or 7 grades, with 16 pupils achieving all 9, 8 or 7 grades.

Headmaster, Grove du Toit said: “ We are of course delighted with the high number of top grades, but we are proud of all our pupils who have worked hard and done their very best. Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities worth celebrating, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship.”

Staff at the Avon Valley School in Rugby are delighted with the excellent set of GCSE results achieved by students this year.

Alison Davies, Headteacher, said the last few years have been a huge challenge for all students.

She said: "Many students missed significant amounts of time through illness and isolation. To do well students needed to show real dedication to their studies, and I am pleased that our students rose to the challenge.

Joy at Rugby High School.

"The school has achieved a strong set of results across all GCSE and BTec subjects, with 62% of the cohort achieving a grade 4+ in English and Maths.

“The highest performing student in the school, Martyna Sienkiewicz, achieved a fantastic set of GCSE results.”

Other high achieving students who have achieved excellent grades are: Christiana Nicolae, Elise Brooks-Broodie, Maisha Akand, Jack Taft and Jack Cooke.

Alison added: "I would like to congratulate the class of 2023 and wish them all the very best as they move on to the next stage of their education.”

Scarlett Neale, who is year ten at Harris C of E Academy received a Grade 7 in business studies.Her mother Michelle said: “We are so proud of Scarlett. She was only 14 years old when she took this exam and coped so well with the pressure.

There were lots of smiling faces at Ashlawn School in Rugby this morning when students celebrated a host of top GCSE results.

Paul Brockwell, Principal at Ashlawn School, said: “Over the last few months we’ve been talking a lot about ‘our best, always’, an ethos that we want our whole school community to live by, every day.

“Today, I’ve seen the results of these young people working hard and trying their best in abundance and there have been some truly outstanding individual achievements. Given all that these students have been through as a result of the pandemic, that is even more remarkable.”

Amongst those celebrating were six students who all achieved at least five Grade 9s each - Natasha Wright, Blythe Kilburn-Small, Ana Carlig, Sangwon Kang, Ava Rogerson and Eva Diaz-Aliste.

Natasha Wright, who achieved 8 x Grade 9s and 1 x Grade 8, will now join Ashlawn School’s Sixth Form to study A-Levels in French, English Literature and Art. She said: “I secretly hoped for these results, so it is a relief to finally know. I worked really hard and am so pleased it paid off.”

Blythe Kilburn-Small was delighted to find out that she had achieved 7 x Grade 9s and 3 x Grade 8s, including 1 x Grade 9 in Art which she studied as an additional subject in her free time. She said: “I’m feeling good about my results, I’m pretty thrilled actually. I’m going to celebrate with an Afternoon Tea today!”

Sangwon Kang, achieved 6 x Grade 9s, 1 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7 and a Level 2 Distinction. He said: “I’m pleased with my results. I did a lot of revision, made sure I understood the content and focussed on preparing for my exams. I’m looking forward to studying A-Levels in Chemistry, Biology, Maths and Further Maths now before I apply to Medical School.”

Eva Diaz-Aliste achieved 5 x Grade 9s, 3 x Grade 8s and 1 x Grade 7 and plans to study her A-Levels with the hope of pursuing a career in the creative industry in the future. She said: “I’m so shocked, I did so well. I’d like to say thank you to my teachers, I couldn’t have done it without them!”

Malwina Marchewka was also celebrating after attaining 3 x Grade 9s, 4 x Grade 8s and 2 x Grade 6s. She said: “I’m so surprised, I didn’t think I had done so well, particularly my Grade 9s in Biology, Physics and Psychology. I’m looking forward to starting Sixth Form now.”

Kyle Gregory, who achieved 3 x Grade 9s, 2 x Grade 8s and 4 x Grade 7s, is now planning to study Economics, Business and PE at Ashlawn School’s Sixth Form with the hope to go on to a higher-level apprenticeship or become an entrepreneur in the future. He said: “I’m happy with that - I was particularly pleased to get Grade 9-9 in Combined Science. My advice to students joining Year 11 now is if you just make sure you’re prepared and get your revision materials ready early it makes it so much easier.”

Fin Hughes achieved 3 x Grade 9s, 1 x Grade 8, 4 x Grade 7s and 1 x Grade 6. He said: “I’m pretty happy with my results, they were better than I expected especially in Psychology. We had some great support from the school – thank you!”

Other top performers who deserve a special mention are: Samuel Smith, Aiden Porter, Eva Vipond, Amellia Gerrard, Olivia Turner and Lenny Wallis.

Paul Brockwell added: “I would like to applaud all of our students for their tenacity and focus. They are inspirational young people who should be celebrated not only for their achievements, but also as the fantastic members of the local community that they have become.

“We are delighted to be welcoming so many of our amazing students back to our Sixth Form, as well as those joining us from other schools, and are looking forward to sharing Ashlawn’s exciting journey together with them over the next two years.”

"I’m sure she will excel in her exams in year 11 too.”

After the success of the school’s A Level results last week, Rugby High School students are this week celebrating the fact that nearly a third of all grades awarded this year are a grade 9, with well over half of all grades are grades 9-8. This is a superb achievement for our students, families and the staff at RHS.

In a year where there were concerns that results would ‘fall’ to pre-pandemic levels, Rugby High School students and staff have actually outperformed pre-pandemic grading by nearly 10%.

Headteacher Mark Grady said: “We are blown away by these results. The average grade achieved by our students was a grade 8 - a real testament to the quality of education students receive at RHS, and proof of our students’ determination and hard work to achieve the very best. We could not be happier for our students and their families, and they should be rightly proud of such outstanding results.”

“Once again, our outcomes prove that RHS is absolutely the place where you can rely on getting the very best grades and support to ensure you can make successful next steps in life. This is a testament to the incredible work of our staff, and of course, the dedication and commitment of our students and families, working in partnership with us to gain the very best outcomes.

“In more fantastic news for our students, several students, (nearly 7% of the cohort) gained eight grade 9s or more, and 79% of all grades awarded were grades 9-7. We are, quite simply overwhelmed at the success stories of our students.”

Southam College are very pleased to celebrate the strong performances of Year 11 students this year, with 74% of students achieving Grades 4 and above in both English and Maths and nearly one in every six students achieving Grades 7 and above in both English and Maths.

Whilst all students have made excellent individual achievements, with challenging years in their secondary school career, particular mentions go to;

Kate Middleton-Mai, Grace Stephens, Chloe Stretton, Erin Bradley, Lauren Brierley, and Zoe Sayers who all achieved six or more Grade 9’s in their GCSEs. Congratulations for exceptional progress over their time in secondary school go to Sophie Hancock, Daniela Sasu, Charlotte Hilton, Phoebe Adams, Katie Davies, Isabel Mur, Ruby Markham, Aisha Zak and Alex Stephen.