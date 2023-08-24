GCSE results day 2023: Students from across Rugby borough receive their results

“Students have shown true resilience during their time with us, and we are very proud of them”

Students in the Rugby area have been receiving their results this morning (Thursday August 24) and we will be updating this article throughout the day.

Year 11 students at Rugby Free Secondary School are proudly celebrating the school’s second set of externally-examined GCSE results.

Following the publication of the school’s first externally assessed GCSEs in 2021-22, this set of results showcased the positive work that both students and staff have undertaken together, much to the happiness of students, parents and carers, this morning.

Assistant Headteacher Mrs Edmonds with Denise and Patricija.

Year 11 students performed especially well in biology, chemistry and physics, sociology, computer science, creative imedia, drama, maths and health and social care.

Headteacher Iain Green said: “I would like to say a huge ‘well done’ to all of the students receiving their GCSE results, today. This year group has faced so many challenges across their educational journey, yet they have still been hard-working and committed until the end.

“There are so many positives within the year group, and we wish all students every success in the next stage of their futures. I’m sure everyone has read the newspapers and listened to the media over the last few days about how tough things will be, and that must be difficult when waiting for your results. Students have shown true resilience during their time with us, and we are very proud of them.”

Highlights:

Lucy celebrates with headteacher Iain Green.

• Daniel B: 7 x Grade 9s, 1 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7s

• Denise: 5 x Grade 9s and 6 x Grade 8s

• Marc: 5 x Grade 8s, 4 x Grade 7s, 2 x Grade 6s

• Khalil: 1 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8s, 2 x Grade 7s

• Daniel S: 1 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8s, 4 x Grade 7s

• Petala: 2 x Grade 9s, 1 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7, 3 x Grade 6s

• Caitlin: 1 x Grade 8, 4 x Grade 7s, 3 x Grade 6s

• Steffi: 1 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8s, 1 x Grade 7

• Jacob: 1 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7 and 3 x Grade 6s

Princethorpe College is celebrating a strong set of GCSE results. From a cohort of 159 pupils, 42% of all entries were the coveted 9, 8 or 7 grades, with 16 pupils achieving all 9, 8 or 7 grades.