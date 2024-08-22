GCSE results day at Myton School
Congratulations to Myton School students on GCSE results
Head Teacher Andy Perry said: “Congratulations to all our students who have excelled in what has been a challenging year. We wish them all well in their post-16 choices.”
Whilst we congratulate all of our students, a special mention goes to Aaron Huntley, who achieved 5 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s in his subjects, Patrick Waterfield who achieved 5 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s, Wiktoria Jakubczyk who achieved 4 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s, and Anastasiya Ponomarenko who achieved 4 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s.
Well done to Kamilla Kobeleva who was one of the country’s top performers in the OCR’s Art, Craft and Design examinations.
