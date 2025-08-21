Rugby Free Secondary School is yet again proudly celebrating the history-making achievements of their Year 11 students, following the publication of this year’s GCSE results.

Following on from last week’s superb A Level results, this set of GCSE results again showcases the academic strength of the school through it’s strong overall attainment figure, which will be used as the key headline this year with no progress indicator available due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results demonstrate the positive work that both students and staff have undertaken together, much to the happiness of all involved with Rugby Free Secondary School.

Year 11 students performed especially well in the following subjects:

English

Maths

Triple Sciences (Biology, Chemistry, Physics)

Combined Sciences

Statistics

Art

Drama

Spanish

Creative iMedia

Home Languages

Following the publication of results, there were multiple success stories in Year 11, with some of the highlights as follows:

Lucas J: 5 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 7, 2 x Grade 6

Edmond C: 2 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7, 1 x Distinction*

Xinyao Z: 2 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7, 2 x Grade 6

Austin M: 1 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7, 1x Distinction*

Inaaya I: 5 x Grade 8, 3 x Grade 7, 2 x Grade 6

Nihita A: 5 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7, 1 x Distinction*

Alexandra S: 4 x Grade 8, 3 x Grade 7, 1 x Grade 6

Ananya V: 3 x Grade 8, 4 x Grade 7, 3 x Grade 6

Headteacher Iain Green congratulated Year 11 on their achievements, and outlined his satisfaction with the achievements of all involved: “I would like to say a huge ‘well done’ to all of the students receiving their GCSE results, today. This year group has faced significant challenges due to Covid in their educational journey, and have demonstrated excellent resilience. Once again, Rugby Free has demonstrated that we are a school that develops the academic and personal potential of each individual student, and to have such brilliant A Level and GCSE results in successive weeks is testament to the work that has once again taken place.

"This school is continually improving, and that gives us all pleasure and confidence.”

“I am so proud of this group of students, and I would like to pay tribute to our staff, who have gone above-and-beyond to support them and make this happen. We all wish them every success either at Sixth Form, College, or in their next educational step. Thank you, and well done on being such great role-models for the rest of the school.”

“This school is going from strength-to-strength, and we look forward to welcoming so many students from RFSS, and across Rugby, into our Sixth Form.”

Deputy Headteacher, John Harris, also praised the Year 11 cohort: “We are extremely proud of Year 11 students and all of our staff. At Rugby Free we have such a close-knit community and always work together to strive to achieve the best possible outcomes all round, for all students. This year’s results reflect many years of hard work, care, dedication and teamwork, and students have reflected our values during this examinations window.”

“As a school, we focus on ensuring our students are set for life, and these grades enable them to travel onto the subsequent chapters of their lives. We also know that Year 11 will take away lots more from RFSS alongside their amazing academic results, and we’re very proud of that too. We wish them every success in the future and are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form in September.”

1 . Contributed Smiles and cheers from students and staff at RFSS, this morning. Photo: Submitted

