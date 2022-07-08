Generous donation has helped primary school in Rugby buy hundreds of new books

Stuart King, store manager of The Co-operative in Lawford Road, New Bilton, with pupils at St Matthew’s Bloxam C of E Primary School.

Children at a Rugby primary school are able to explore the world in books, thanks to a donation from the Heart of England Co-operative Society.

The £850 has helped pay for hundreds of new books for youngsters at St Matthew’s Bloxam C of E Primary School in Webb Ellis Road.

Lisa Beniston, early years leader at the school, said the donation, which was put together with more money from school funds, enabled her to enhance the quality of reading lessons, bringing them more in line with modern-day teaching methods.

The school was one of eight worthy causes in and around Rugby to receive a share of £2,800 in the latest round of donations from the Heart of England Co-operative Society’s Helping Hearts Awards Scheme.

Other charities and worthy causes in the area to receive a share of the cash include the 1st Rugby Boys Brigade, who received £500 to help towards its summer camps, the Friends of Dunchurch Society, which was awarded £350 for the purchase of wheelbarrows for its gardening project, and St Matthew and St Oswald’s Church, which received £250 towards the running of its Connections Club.