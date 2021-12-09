Generous pupils from Rugby's Avon Valley School hand over four tables piled high with donations for foodbank

Avon Valley pupils with the four tables of donations.

Generous students at Rugby' s Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College have donated an array of tins and long-life food as part of the school annual collection for Rugby Foodbank.

As part of the school activities in the Christmas period, staff asked students to bring in items of food or donations for the local foodbank’s Christmas hampers - which are being created to help ensure those in need can enjoy the Christmas season.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the two-week collection period representatives from the foodbank visited the school to collect the items, which include cupboard staples such as beans, soups and spaghetti along with festive foods including Christmas pudding, selection boxes and chocolate.

In total four tables were piled high with donated items.

Headteacher Alison Davies said: “It is always positive to see how our students embrace and get behind our annual collection for Rugby Foodbank.

"The last two years have been difficult for lots of people and I know that the Foodbank really appreciate our support. We thank everyone who made a donation.”

The food bank based on Newbold Road opened in 2012 and is part of The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks.

The Trust supports more than 1,200 food banks in the UK, which provide a minimum of three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food to people who have been referred in their time of need.

Between April 2019 and March 2020, food banks in the trust’s network provided a record 1.9 million food supplies to people in crisis, an increase on the previous year.