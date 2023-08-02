Girls caught swimming at dangerous Rugby quarry that claimed life of teenager

“Their parents will also be receiving letters in the post to let them know where their children have been”

Police caught four teenage girls swimming in a dangerous Rugby quarry that claimed the life of a popular young man.

Parents are being warned to talk to their children about water safety and the perils of swimming in open waters.

The young swimmers were spotted at Newbold Quarry earlier this week.

A scene of Newbold Quarry.

Toby Burwell, 17, lost his life at the quarry after going missing from his Newbold home in February this year.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Whilst at Newbold Quarry, we spotted a group of four teenage girls who were in the water.

“Having ran from us initially, they were caught up with and given strong words of advice. Their parents will also be receiving letters in the post to let them know where their children have been.”

