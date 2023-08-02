Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Girls caught swimming at dangerous Rugby quarry that claimed life of teenager

“Their parents will also be receiving letters in the post to let them know where their children have been”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

Police caught four teenage girls swimming in a dangerous Rugby quarry that claimed the life of a popular young man.

Parents are being warned to talk to their children about water safety and the perils of swimming in open waters.

The young swimmers were spotted at Newbold Quarry earlier this week.

Most Popular
A scene of Newbold Quarry.A scene of Newbold Quarry.
A scene of Newbold Quarry.

Toby Burwell, 17, lost his life at the quarry after going missing from his Newbold home in February this year.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Whilst at Newbold Quarry, we spotted a group of four teenage girls who were in the water.

“Having ran from us initially, they were caught up with and given strong words of advice. Their parents will also be receiving letters in the post to let them know where their children have been.”

Police are stepping up patrols after a rise in complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Related topics:RugbyParentsPolice